Los Angeles FC head coach Steve Cherundolo is still not fully satisfied ahead of traveling to Orlando City SC this weekend, despite his side’s near-perfect start to the MLS campaign.

The Black and Gold lead not only the Western Conference but also the Supporters’ Shield standings after winning three and drawing one of their opening four matches.

LAFC showed a different side to their game by recovering from a goal down to beat Vancouver Whitecaps two weeks ago, but Cherundolo insists there is room for more.

“I think we’re in a good spot…we’re never perfect, never satisfied,” he said. “We’ve had a well-needed break and have used the time to work in smaller groups and individually.

“We’ve also been able to get some players’ fitness levels up to speed since last playing.”

Cherundolo also confirmed that he hopes to have all five players that have been away on international duty back in time for Saturday’s clash with Orlando.

The Lions have made a somewhat more mixed start to the 2022 campaign than their opponents, having won two, drawn two and lost one, placing them fourth in the East.

Despite being denied late on by Portland Timbers in a 1-1 draw last time out, Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja is pleased with the direction his side are heading.

“The discipline that we had and the understanding of how we can control Portland was very good and it could have been much more for us,” he said.

“But this club is growing and the culture of going [on the road] and playing the way we did, with intention to win the game, is phenomenal.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Junior Urso

Urso has found the back of the net in two of his last three appearances, making him the first Orlando player to score multiple goals this season. The 33-year-old now has 10 goals for City across all competitions, with five assists to add, and he will be looking to build up a strong connection with Alexandre Pato in attack.

Los Angeles FC – Brian Rodriguez

Carlos Vela remains the focal point of this LAFC side, the Mexican having scored four goals in four games this term, but LAFC have other talented attackers they can call upon. Rodriguez is one of those and, having been left out of Uruguay’s latest squad, the forward needs to make an impression if he is going to feature at the 2022 World Cup.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– This will be the first meeting between Orlando City and Los Angeles FC since Orlando knocked LAFC out of the MLS is Back Tournament on penalties in the quarter-finals. LAFC are unbeaten in their two regular-season matches against the Lions (W1 D1), including a 2-2 draw in Orlando in 2019.

– Orlando City collected four points in two games on the west coast at LA Galaxy and Portland and return home, where they lost their last match at Exploria Stadium to FC Cincinnati. Orlando have not lost consecutive home matches since May-July 2019 against the Galaxy and Union.

– Los Angeles’ 10 points through four matches equals the best start in club history, matching the total at this stage of the 2019 season. Over the last four seasons, LAFC have lost just once in their first four games of a season (W9 D6 L1).

– Urso scored Orlando’s lone goal in the 1-1 draw with Portland, the second time Urso has scored this season, and the second the Lions failed to win (loss v FC Cincinnati). Entering this season, Orlando had won all seven matches in which Urso had scored.

– Ryan Hollingshead scored twice for LAFC against Vancouver on March 20, scoring multiple goals in a match for the first time in his MLS career in his 208th match (incl. playoffs). Only six players waited longer before scoring their first MLS brace, most recently Shea Salinas, who did so in his 293rd game in 2019.