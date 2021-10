WAILUKU, Maui (KHON2) -- Maui Health is now offering COVID booster shots for eligible individuals who have already received their second Pfizer vaccine dose at least six months ago.

According to officials, Maui Health's COVID-19 vaccine clinic is located at the Maui Memorial Medical Center's main lobby. The clinic is open Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.