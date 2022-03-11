HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Jadon Jones hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Colin Slater had a career-high 30 points and Long Beach State edged past UC Santa Barbara 67-64 in the semifinals of the Big West Conference tournament on Friday night.

The Beach scored the game’s final seven points, capped by the 3-pointer by Jones.

Aboubacar Traore had 12 points and nine rebounds for Long Beach State (20-11). Joel Murray had seven rebounds.

Miles Norris had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (17-11). Ajare Sanni added 15 points and six assists. Ajay Mitchell had 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com