EDMONTON – Peyton Logan scored two touchdowns, including one on a 122-yard missed field goal return, as the Calgary Stampeders humbled the Edmonton Elks 49-6 on a soggy Thursday night.

Calgary (4-0) improved to 19-2 coming off a bye week since 2008.

Edmonton (1-4) has not won at Commonwealth Stadium since beating the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12, 2019.

Calgary opened the scoring with a 29-yard Rene Paredes field goal on its first drive. The Elks responded with a 38-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo.

In the second quarter, Edmonton conceded a safety and Paredes kicked a 17-yard field goal to give Calgary an 8-3 lead.

The Stampeders recorded the game’s first touchdown with just under four minutes to play in the opening half when Bo Levi Mitchell passed to Malik Henry. He shook off a defender and sprinted 89 yards for the score as Calgary missed the two-point convert.

Calgary had another huge play to start the second half as Logan took a missed field goal attempt back for the touchdown.

The game was then delayed for more than an hour due to lightning, followed by a deluge of rain.

It wasn’t long after play resumed that Logan had his second TD of the contest, this on a 21-yard run.

Calgary made it 35-3 with two minutes to play in the third when Mitchell hit Luther Hakunavanhu on a 28-yard TD strike.

The Stampeders’ defence got into the act when Cameron Judge returned a fumble 63 yards for the touchdown.

Castillo. kicked a 42-yard field goal with six minutes left to double Edmonton’s scoring output.

Calgary closed out the game with a one-yard TD run by backup Tommy Stevens.

The Elks travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes next Thursday.

The Stampeders head to Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers next Friday.