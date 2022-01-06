Lofton Jr. lifts Louisiana Tech over UTEP 64-52

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 11 points and 17 rebounds to carry Louisiana Tech to a 64-52 win over UTEP on Thursday night.

Cobe Williams had 17 points for Louisiana Tech (12-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win.

Jamal Bieniemy scored a career-high 28 points for the Miners (7-7, 0-2). Souley Boum added eight points, six rebounds and five assists.

