Lletget traded to Revolution by Galaxy, reunites with Arena

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Midfielder Sebastian Lletget was acquired by Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution from the LA Galaxy on Thursday for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 general allocation money.

The trade includes $300,000 in 2022, $200,000 in 2023 and up to $800,000 in conditional future general allocation money based on performance.

A regular on the U.S. national team, the 29-year-old had spent the last seven seasons with the Galaxy and will reunite with New England coach Bruce Arena, the former Galaxy coach.

”He has this secret sauce about him as far as managing groups and managing players as individuals,” Lletget said. ”He’s the one that brought me to LA Galaxy. He’s the one that gave me my first cap on the national team. Now circling back with him in New England, it’s set up to be something great. Of course, there’s going to be challenges along the way. There’s going to be bumps on the road. But I’m just very excited.”

Lletget joins Matt Turner, New England’s starting goalkeeper and a national team regular.

”Whenever I can start looking for places to live and stuff, he’s going to be my go-to,” Lletget said. ”I already told him I’m going to be bothering him almost every day.”

Lletget has 23 goals and 27 assists in 158 regular-season MLS games from 2015-21. He has eight goals in 33 international appearances.

Lletget spent 2010-15 with West Ham but failed to get into any Premier League games and was limited to one senior appearance, against Nottingham Forest in a third-round FA Cup match in 2014.

