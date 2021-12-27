Liverpool-Leicester City Preview

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he is going through the toughest period in his managerial career ahead of a home clash with Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Foxes were outclassed in a 6-3 thriller against Manchester City on Boxing Day and have won just one of their past six games in all competitions and only three since October 27.

That run of form leaves them 10th in the Premier League and Rodgers appreciates the difficult task ahead, though he is refusing sympathy.

“It definitely is,” Rodgers said when asked if this is the most challenging period he has faced.

“There’s no doubt this is a huge challenge. We’re not getting the violins out. You see what we’re missing. The players aren’t available.

“The results are obviously disappointing, but you have to look at the condition of the team and the players we have missing. We’re not a deep enough squad, like a Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea, to be able to carry it out.

Liverpool continue in pursuit of leaders Manchester City and are four points behind the reigning Premier League champions, but boast a game in hand.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the news of returns from isolation by Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Fabinho and Curtis Jones, while the former Borussia Dortmund head coach appreciates the difficult period Leicester are going through.

“Leicester are not in a good situation,” Klopp said of Tuesday’s opponents. “They have injuries. We went out for training when it was 4-0 (to Manchester City) and then I was told it was 4-3.

“Wow! They were obviously close. They are a good team and what Brendan (Rodgers) is doing is exceptional.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leicester City – James Maddison

James Maddison has been involved in 11 goals in his last eight appearances in all competitions (6 goals, 5 assists) and has scored four goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

Liverpool – Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games against Leicester, including netting a hat-trick for Wolves in January 2019.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leicester have lost their final league game in just two of the last 10 calendar years (W5 D3), with those defeats coming against Liverpool in 2017 and Cardiff City in 2018.

– Liverpool haven’t lost their final league game in any of the last seven calendar years (W6 D1), last doing so in a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea in 2013.

– Leicester have won their last two Premier League home games, scoring eight goals in the process (4-2 vs Watford, 4-0 vs Newcastle). The Foxes haven’t won three in a row at home in the competition since a run of seven between August and December 2019.

– Having lost two of their first four Premier League away games in 2021 (W2) – including a 3-1 loss at Leicester in February) – Liverpool have lost just one of their last 16 on the road in the competition (W12 D3).

– Leicester have conceded 63 goals in 39 Premier League games in 2021 – only in 2001 (66) and 2017 (64) have they shipped more in a single calendar year in the competition.