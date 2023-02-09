LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)CJ White scored 15 points to help Little Rock defeat Morehead State 72-68 on Thursday night.

White added nine rebounds for the Trojans (8-18, 4-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Myron Gardner scored 14 points while going 5 of 16 and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, and added 14 rebounds and five assists. Deantoni Gordon shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Mark Freeman led the way for the Eagles (16-10, 9-4) with 18 points and six rebounds. Morehead State also got 13 points from Drew Thelwell. In addition, Alex Gross finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Eagles.

