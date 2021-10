List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 7

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) cited 12 Honolulu divers for possession of more than two dozen undersized fish and not having the required equipment.

According to officials, six men were cited at Kahala Beach, and six other men were also cited at Kahana Bay on Saturday, Oct. 23. Those diving at night must have an illuminated diver's flag, as well as knowledge of fishing regulations.