COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his fifth career shutout, Charlie Coyle scored short-handed and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.

Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak also scored to help Boston improve to 7-1-0.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for the Blue Jackets before being replaced in the third period by Daniil Tarasov, who stopped six. Columbus has lost three straight at home and six of its first nine games.

The Bruins struck at 8:43 of the opening period when Grzelcyk rifled his first goal of the season from the top of the left circle over Merzlikins’ glove.

Columbus set a record for futility in the second period with its 22nd power-play without a goal. Coyle added to those woes by notching a short-handed score at 4:30, the second given up by the Blue Jackets this season.

DeBrusk made it 3-0 after he blocked a shot that led to a breakaway score at 15:07, and Pastrnak added a goal with 26 seconds left in the second period off a wrister from the left circle.

Pastrnak extended his scoring streak to four games and put him atop the NHL leaderboard with 16 points. He is second in the league with seven goals.

UP NEXT

Boston: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Columbus: At New Jersey on Sunday.

