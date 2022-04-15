NEW YORK (AP)Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets routed the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 in their home opener Friday.

Starling Marte launched a three-run shot in his first home game with the Mets, and Robinson Cano connected for the first time since September 2020 after serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs last season. The Mets homered four times in their home opener for the first time.

Pete Alonso lofted a pair of early sacrifice flies for New York (6-2), which has the most wins in the majors. Travis Jankowski, subbing in center field after two Mets outfielders went on the COVID-19 injured list, had three hits.

Acquired from Oakland in a trade last month, Bassitt (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in six innings.

Batting left-handed, Lindor chased Zach Davies (0-1) with a two-run drive into the second deck in right field that made it 5-0 in the fifth. The $341 million shortstop followed Marte’s three-run homer in the eighth with a shot to left off reliever Caleb Smith.

TWINS 8, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) – Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and Minnesota beat Boston.

Luis Arraez and Gary Sanchez drove in two runs apiece for the Twins.

Ryan (1-1) kept the Red Sox off balance with his pinpoint slider, striking out seven and walking none. He threw 60 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (0-2) lasted only two innings, allowing four runs on five hits.

Twins leadoff batter Byron Buxton left with a right knee injury after his leg got caught underneath him while sliding into second on a first-inning double.

—

