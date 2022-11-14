LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty beat North Carolina Central 79-63 on Monday night.

McGhee added three steals for the Flames (2-1). Brody Peebles shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Shiloh Robinson recorded eight points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

The Eagles (0-3) were led by Justin Wright, who recorded 16 points and two steals. North Carolina Central also got 10 points from Devin Butts. In addition, Kris Monroe had nine points.

Liberty was outscored by North Carolina Central in the second half by eight points, with McGhee scoring a team-high seven points after the break.

NEXT UP

Liberty’s next game is Friday against Southern Miss at home, while North Carolina Central hosts Mid-Atlantic Christian on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.