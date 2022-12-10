LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Terence Lewis II’s 19 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Samford 75-58 on Saturday night.

Lewis added 10 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1). Greg Williams Jr. shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Kentrell Garnett finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Jaden Campbell led the way for the Bulldogs (6-5) with 12 points. Jaron Rillie added 11 points and four assists for Samford. Bubba Parham also recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.