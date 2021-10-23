Lester helps William & Mary cruise past Towson 40-14

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Donavyn Lester rushed for 99 of William & Mary’s 339 yards on the ground, scoring three touchdowns along the way, and the Tribe breezed to a 40-14 victory over Towson in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday.

Bronson Yoder capped William & Mary’s first possession with a 47-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead. Towson answered on its first possession, knotting the score on Chris Ferguson’s 42-yard scoring strike to Caleb Smith. The Tribe (5-2, 3-1) needed just one play – Darius Wilson’s 65-yard TD pass to Zach Burdick – to retake the lead for good. Lester’s first TD run was a 21-yarder with 5:53 left in the first quarter for a 21-7 advantage. William & Mary’s Ethan Chang sandwiched two field goals around a 1-yard TD run by Towson’s Devin Matthews in the second quarter and the Tribe led 27-14 at halftime.

Lester accounted for the only scoring of the second half with TD runs of 12 yards in the third quarter and a 1-yarder in the fourth. Wilson completed 7 of 12 passes for 164 yards with one interception. Lester did his damage on just 13 carries, while Yoder finished with 82 yards on 10 totes. William & Mary ran the ball 49 times, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Ferguson was 9-of-20 passing for 125 yards with three interceptions for the Tigers (3-4, 2-2). Backup QB Jeff Miller completed 12 of 17 passes for 123 yards with one pick. Smith finished with six catches for 86 yards.

