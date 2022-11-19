PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons had 15 points in Bradley’s 73-60 victory against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

Leons had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Braves (3-1). Ville Tahvanainen shot 7 for 16, including 1 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Duke Deen recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Chris Harris finished with 14 points for the Redhawks (3-1). Phillip Russell added 13 points, seven assists and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Kobe Clark had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.