PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Malevy Leons had 15 points in Bradley’s 73-60 victory against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

Leons had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Braves (3-1). Ville Tahvanainen shot 7 for 16, including 1 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Duke Deen recorded 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Chris Harris finished with 14 points for the Redhawks (3-1). Phillip Russell added 13 points, seven assists and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Kobe Clark had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

