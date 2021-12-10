Lens lets 2-goal lead slip and loses at Nantes 3-2 in France

NANTES, France (AP)Moses Simon scored late for Nantes to come from two goals down and beat Lens 3-2 in the French league on Friday.

Randal Kolo Muani started Nantes’ second-half comeback with two goals as Lens again paid the price for conceding late goals. The northern team was on the verge of beating Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, but conceded in injury time and drew 1-1.

Lens also let leads slip to draw with both Clermont and Angers in previous games, while its winless run stretches to five games going back to the 4-0 defeat at Brest.

Early goals from David Costa and Arnaud Kalimuendo put Franck Haise’s team in what should have been a comfortable position in Nantes, but Kolo pulled one back three minutes after halftime, then equalized from close range in the 56th minute.

Quentin Merlin set up Simon to shoot to the top right corner for the winner in the 89th.

Lens missed the chance to retake third place ahead of the rest of the 18th round, while Nantes climbed to 10th – just two points behind Lens – with its seventh win of the season.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports