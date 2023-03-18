LONDON (AP)Leicester halted a five-game losing streak in all competitions as Harvey Barnes’ second-half equalizer secured a 1-1 draw at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leicester’s poor run has seen it dragged into the tight fight against relegation, and the draw only keeps it one point above the drop zone.

Mathias Jensen put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute but Barnes raced away from the Brentford defense to run onto James Maddison’s through ball and calmly lifted his finish over goalkeeper David Raya.

That denied Brentford manager Thomas Frank a 100th win in charge, but the team at least stretched its unbeaten run at home to 10 matches.

Under-pressure Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers made a bold call by dropping goalkeeper Danny Ward in favor of Daniel Iversen, but his wait for a first clean sheet since the World Cup break goes on.

Eighth-place Brentford finished the game with 10 men after substitute Shandon Baptiste was sent off in stoppage time for a wild lunge on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports