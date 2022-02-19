Leicester City-Wolverhampton Preview

Few expected Wolves to be in a top-four chase this season, yet Bruno Lage has worked wonders to have his side in a brilliant position heading into the final third of the season.

Wolves sit seventh ahead of Sunday’s clash with Leicester City, who are 10 points further back in 11th place.

Lage’s team are six points behind Manchester United, who occupied fourth heading into the weekend, but do have two games in hand on the Red Devils.

“Now until the end of the season it’s going to be about character – my character, the players’ character, the team’s character to have that mentality we want,” said Lage when asked about the challenge of qualifying for Europe.

“We come from solid training and performances, and we want more victories. Don’t relax with nothing, don’t relax because we have 37 points.

“It has been a journey for me and my players, to try every time to improve. We did a good game over there, I think we deserved more from that game, but now we are more solid as a team. We’re going to play against a strong team, we can see the example they did yesterday, they are strong, a manager with a lot of experience, and every time it’s a challenge to play against them.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had nothing but praise for Lage’s work.

“I think Bruno has done great since he’s come in,” Rodgers told reporters. “Obviously he’s working with an experienced group of players, players who have done really well in the Premier League, but he’s come in and added his bit to them.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves – Raul Jimenez

Four of Raul Jimenez’s five Premier League goals for Wolves this season have ended up being the winning goal of the game. Overall, 46 per cent of his goals in the competition have been winners (18/39), while in the competition’s history, only Robert Lee had a higher ratio of winning goals (50 per cent – minimum 30 goals).

Leicester City – Youri Tielemans

Injuries have crippled Leicester this season, though Youri Tielemans has mainly stayed fit. The midfielder was superb in a 2-2 draw against West Ham last week, and Rodgers will need another big display from his star man, who seems set to leave at the end of the season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Excluding penalties, Leicester have conceded more goals from set piece situations than any other Premier League side this season (14). Meanwhile, Wolves have scored 38 per cent of their Premier League goals from set pieces (excluding penalties), with only Burnley (41 per cent) and Newcastle (40 per cent) netting a higher such ratio this term.

– Wolves have won just one of their last five Premier League home games (D2 L2), beating Southampton 3-1 last month. Indeed, just 38% of their points have come in home games this season (14/37), the lowest ratio in the division this term.

– Wolves have not conceded more than once in any of their last 12 Premier League games, since a 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace in November. Only twice in their league history have they had longer such runs – 14 games between December 2013 and March 2014, and 13 games between March and September 1912.

– Leicester won the reverse fixture against Wolves 1-0 on the opening weekend. They last did the league double over them in the 1995-96 second tier campaign.

– Leicester are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2), last having a longer run without victory in the competition between January and February 2019 under Claude Puel (6 – D1 L5).