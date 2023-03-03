Southampton boss Ruben Selles insists his side can still maintain their Premier League status, despite a chastening week which saw them lose a vital relegation six-pointer at Leeds United and be dumped out of the FA Cup by Grimsby Town.

Saints are bottom of the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s huge clash with Leicester City, having followed up a 1-0 loss at fellow strugglers Leeds by being beaten by fourth-tier opponents on Wednesday.

While Selles is aware of the importance of Saturday’s meeting with the 14th-placed Foxes, he is choosing to remain level-headed as Southampton battle against the drop.

“We knew we wouldn’t win every game, it was a disappointing result at Leeds and in the cup but you can win or lose as football managers,” he said. “You just need belief and we have to learn from every game. I still think the dressing room is good enough to stay in the Premier League.”

Selles said he understands the significance of the match from Leicester’s side as well.

“I think they’ve been pretty clear with their ideas, so I can expect a match with both teams wanting to win,” he said. “Both teams need a win.”

Leicester are just six points above Saints and are nervously looking over the shoulders, while they were also on the receiving end of an FA Cup shock against Blackburn Rovers this week.

However, defender Wout Faes believes Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes can compete with any team in the Premier League, so long as they demonstrate togetherness.

“I think everybody knows how important the game is if you look at the table,” he said. “It’s a six-point game almost. We have to go there and play our football and hopefully get a good result.

“If we stick together, then we can compete with any team. This weekend is a very important game where we need to take three points.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton – Paul Onuachu

Set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse (six) is the only Southampton player to pass five Premier League goals this season. Towering striker Onuachu has yet to score for the strugglers since his January move from Genk – now would be a good time to get the ball rolling.

Leicester City – James Maddison

Maddison has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton than he has any other opponent (five) and has netted in each of his last three appearances against Saints. Rodgers expects his attacking midfielder to return from injury for this contest, which would represent a huge boost for the Foxes.

MATCH PREDICTION – LEICESTER CITY WIN

– Since losing 3-0 at St Mary’s in January 2017, Leicester are unbeaten in their last five away league games against Southampton (W3 D2), scoring 18 goals in the process (3.6 per game).

– Nine of those, of course, came in a crushing win over the Saints in October 2019, with Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scoring hat-tricks.

– While another 9-0 away win is highly unlikely, goals are anticipated – Leicester’s 12 away Premier League games this season have contained 49 goals, the highest tally in the division.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Southampton 24.3 per cent

Leicester City 48.8 per cent

Draw 26.9 per cent