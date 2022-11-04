Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says the Foxes “have a long way to go” despite ending their poor form ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton.

Leicester took seven points from a run of three games prior to last week’s narrow defeat to Manchester City, easing the pressure on Rodgers following a dire start to the season.

Speaking at a pre-match news conference on Thursday, Rodgers called for further improvements, saying: “We still have a long way to go.

“We are giving ourselves a platform in games. We are defending better, and we want to continue with that.

“It has been a process, even in the games we were losing we were playing well, but we threw points away. It has been a case of analyzing, working hard on the training ground and clarifying things.

With the World Cup break just around the corner, Rodgers added Leicester were keen to lift themselves outside the bottom three.

“If you have to look at the table for six weeks, it can play on your mind,” Rodgers said of being in the relegation zone. “But our plan is not to be in there.”

Everton are three points above the Foxes after picking up four points from contests with Fulham and Crystal Palace, and forward Neal Maupay believes Frank Lampard’s team are improving.

“It feels like we’re on the right path,” he said. “We’re getting more comfortable with each other every game. Of course, we want to be winning more games, but I think it’ll come.

“We’ve got some new players but everyone is on the same page and you can see it. The next step is to turn those draws into wins and be more consistent week-in, week-out.

“To play at Goodison gives us a little bit extra, the push we get from the fans from the first whistle is incredible.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Alex Iwobi

Only Kevin De Bruyne (nine) has provided more assists in the Premier League this season than Iwobi (five), who has excelled in a deeper role. His average of 1.7 chances created per 90 minutes so far this term is his highest in a single season for the Toffees.

Leicester City – Jamie Vardy

Having been involved in eight goals (six goals, two assists) in his first nine Premier League appearances against Everton, Vardy hasn’t scored or assisted in any of his last three against the Toffees, and will be desperate to halt that run on Merseyside.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Everton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Leicester City (W3 D2), having lost five of their previous nine against them (W4).

– 13 of the first 18 Premier League meetings between Everton and Leicester ended as draws (four Everton wins, one for Leicester). Since then, just two of the 14 between the sides has finished level (seven Everton wins, five for Leicester).

– Everton have kept four clean sheets in their last eight Premier League games, including each of their last two (3-0 v Crystal Palace, 0-0 v Fulham). They last recorded a shutout in three consecutive league games back in March 2021, under Carlo Ancelotti.

– Only Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth (28 each) have conceded more Premier League goals than Leicester this season (25), with the Foxes losing eight of the nine games in which they have conceded so far this term (D1).

– Everton have the fourth highest expected goals against (xGA) total in the Premier League this season (21.2), but the fourth lowest overall goals conceded tally (12). Their record of conceding around nine goals fewer than expected is at least six more than any other side.