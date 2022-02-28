Sean Dyche hailed Burnley’s mentality after their “big week” of results, as the Clarets prepare to face Leicester City on Tuesday.

Burnley hauled themselves to within a point of safety by claiming successive wins over Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham, before drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Should Burnley win again at Turf Moor against the Foxes, they will leapfrog Everton and Leeds United and clamber out of the bottom three.

“We have had a big week, an important week and that’s another point on the board. I think it is only one loss in seven now so that is good for the mentality of the side,” Dyche said after the Palace game.

“I think first half there were a few cloudy minds, I didn’t think there was much in it with our performance other than that and then second half a great mentality towards it.”

As far as Burnley are concerned, Leicester may well just be an ideal opponent to play right now. Brendan Rodgers’ team are 13th on 27 points, only six above the bottom three after a run of five games without a win.

They lost to Wolves last time out, though have had the weekend off due to Chelsea – their scheduled opponents – playing in the EFL Cup final.

Asked about the threat of relegation, however, Rodgers was bullish.

He told a news conference: “Respectfully, we try to look forward. We’ve played three to four games less than other teams. We have to win games to look up the table. That’s our only notion.

“I’ve never felt any pressure from the club. They understand the path we’re on. The journey has been great. We’ve hit a period where we’ve had inconsistent results. They understand the mitigating circumstances.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – James Tarkowski

James Tarkowski has been heavily linked with Leicester previously. The centre-back is into the last few months of his Burnley contract and, while his immediate focus will be on helping the Clarets survive, he could impress a potential suitor on Tuesday, too.

Leicester City – James Maddison

James Maddison has been involved in 18 goals in all competitions this season (11 goals, seven assists), more than any other Leicester player. In no campaign with the Foxes has Maddison scored more goals (11, level with 2020-21) or provided more assists (seven, level with 2020-21 and 2018-19) than he has this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Leicester have won just 12.5 percent of their Premier League games when striker Jamie Vardy has not started this season (W1 D2 L5), compared to 40% with Vardy in the starting XI (W6 D4 L5).

– Burnley have taken seven points from their last three Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as they had from their previous 11 in the competition combined (W0 D7 L4). If the Clarets avoid defeat here, it will see Everton finish a day in the relegation zone this late into a campaign for the first time since 1998-99 (32 games).

– Burnley have won just three of their 13 Premier League meetings with Leicester (D4 L6), though all three of these victories have come at Turf Moor, and all after new year in the season (Jan 2017, April 2018, Jan 2020).

– Leicester have earned just four points from their last five away league games against Burnley (W1 D1 L3), having earned 12 points from their previous five visits before this (W4 D0 L1).

– Burnley are looking to secure consecutive home league wins for the first time since December 2020.