Leicester City-Brentford Preview

Thomas Frank does not believe Brentford will have any advantage in Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City, despite the Foxes’ midweek exertions in Europe.

Leicester travelled to Russia on Wednesday for a Europa League group meeting with Spartak Moscow, which they edged 4-3 thanks to a four-goal showing from Patson Daka.

Brendan Rodgers made two changes between last week’s league win over Manchester United and the clash with Spartak, bringing in Luke Thomas and Daka from the beginning.

City had a six-hour flight back after the match and three days to prepare for their trip to west London, but Frank insists fatigue will not be an issue for the Foxes.

“I’m pretty sure they are well-trained and fit, and they have a strong squad and they will rotate a few players,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure Jamie Vardy will start, for example. I think when you have three days, no problem. They will be fine and ready – I’m 100 per cent sure.

“Two days, you could say a tiny bit but I know we played 20 games Saturday-Tuesday/Wednesday in a row last year and managed to keep a better intensity in some games.”

Leicester’s win against United last weekend was much needed, coming as it did on the back of a four-game winless run in the Premier League.

City remain a point behind opponents Brentford and Rodgers has been impressed by what he has seen from the newly-promoted outfit in the opening two months of the season.

“Having players who want to prove themselves at the top level is a great recipe,” he said. “They’ve got believe and you can see the emotion of their fans inside the stadium.

“The players have the quality and their manager has done a brilliant job galvanising that mentality. How they’ve operated off the pitch has also been methodical.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo

Frank’s side were unfortunate not to take at least a point against Chelsea in last week’s 1-0 loss, registering 17 shots – seven of those on target – without finding a way through.

Mbeumo was responsible for two of those efforts, hitting the post from one of them. He has netted in Brentford’s last two away games and will be out to stretch that scoring run here.

Leicester City – Patson Daka

Daka became the first Zambian to score in the Premier League with his strike against United last week and followed that up with all four goals in the midweek win at Spartak.

Incredibly, the 23-year-old may have to settle for a back-up role to Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy, but you would not bet against him making an impact from the bench.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Brentford are winless in their last seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D1 L6) since a 3-2 win in the second tier in March 1953.

– Leicester have won each of their last five away games against Brentford in all competitions, winning there in the FA Cup in each of the last two campaigns (1-0 in January 2020, 3-1 in January 2021). Only against one other side in their history have Leicester recorded a run of 6+ straight away wins in all competitions, beating Leyton Orient seven times in a row in away games between February 1925 and May 1980.

– The Foxes have won their last four Premier League away games against promoted sides, by an aggregate score of 11-2. However, they are winless in their last four away league games in London (D1 L3), conceding more goals in these games (11) than they had in their previous 10 in the capital (nine).

– Both of Brentford’s Premier League defeats so far have come in home games (v Brighton and Chelsea), while five of their seven goals conceded in the competition have come at the Brentford Community Stadium.

– Following their 4-2 victory against Manchester United last time out, Leicester are looking to pick up consecutive league wins for the first time since April. However, the Foxes have conceded twice in each of their last four league games, last having a longer such run in December 2016 (five).