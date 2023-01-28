KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Ishmael Leggett scored 20 points to help Rhode Island hold off La Salle 72-70 on Saturday.

Leggett added six rebounds for the Rams (8-13, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Carey added 18 points and six rebounds. Brayon Freeman contributed 12 points and six boards.

Josh Nickelberry led the Explorers (8-13, 2-6) with 16 points. Khalil Brantley added 15 points, six assists and three steals.

Leggett scored 14 points in the second half to help the Rams rally from a 40-29 halftime deficit.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Rhode Island visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) and La Salle hosts George Washington.

