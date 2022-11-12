HONOLULU (AP)Cooper Legas threw three touchdown passes – including one to Calvin Tyler Jr., who finished with 25 carries for 113 yards and a TD – to help Utah State beat Hawaii 41-34 Saturday night.

Legas completed 16 of 25 for 238 yards with no interceptions for Utah State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).

On the Aggies’ second offensive play from scrimmage, Legas hit tight end Josh Sterzer for a 68-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that made it 7-0 about 4 minutes in and they led the rest of the way.

Legas added second-quarter touchdown passes of 16 yards to Broc Lane and 35 yards to Tyler that made it 24-10 at halftime, Tyler scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter and – after Brayden Schager threw a 31-yard TD pass to Caleb Phillips that trimmed Hawaii’s deficit to 34-24 – Ike Larsen returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown to give the Aggies a 17-point lead.

Schager completed 23 of 46 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions for Hawaii (2-9, 1-5). Dedrick Parson added 16 carries for 101 yards and Tylan Hines scored on a 69-yard run for the Rainbow Warriors.

