Leeds United-Everton Preview

Frank Lampard’s Everton tenure has got off to a mixed start, and he knows his side must work towards regaining their confidence.

Everton thrashed Brentford 4-1 in the FA Cup in Lampard’s first match, but suffered a damaging defeat to Newcastle United in the ex-Chelsea boss’ first Premier League game in charge.

That loss leaves Everton just two points above the relegation zone ahead of a crucial home game with fellow strugglers Leeds United on Saturday.

“What I see at face value in terms of talent, I’ve got a belief in,” Lampard said. “The attitude has been spot on, I see players who want to dig in and improve. I believe in us. The mood’s really good. It wouldn’t have been in the evening after Newcastle, it’s something you need to overcome. I couldn’t ask for more from the players in terms of training, listening, how they’re smiling.

“To think that everything would be roses and winning games… football doesn’t work like that. There were some small eye-openers for me in some individual, collective things. You can’t just talk about confidence, it’s something you have to work for.”

Should Leeds win, they might be able to consider themselves out of danger, as they would be seven points clear of Everton.

“You can’t manage in the characteristic of the game without seeing how each team plans to play the game,” Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said.

“I can’t give an opinion on the development of the team (under Lampard) but the longer they spend with their new manager, the better the ideas will be implemented.

“Seasons like the ones we are going through where there is constant adversity, it’s important to face it with a strong mental fortitude.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Dele Alli

Everton’s injury issues are not abating. They are without Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Vitalli Mykolenko and now Yerry Mina, who will miss 8-10 weeks, and Demarai Gray – both of those suffering injuries against Newcastle. Alli made his debut from the bench at St James’ Park, and though he struggled to get into the game, he will be looking to make an impression in his first home appearance.

Leeds United – Raphinha

Like Everton, Leeds have also struggled on the injury front this season. Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips are still out, but key man Raphinha remains in place, and he has scored in each of his previous three league games against the Toffees.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Lampard failed to win his first home games in charge of previous clubs Derby County and Chelsea (D1 L1), with his first home game in charge of Derby a 4-1 defeat to Leeds in August 2018, in what was Bielsa’s first away game in charge.

Since the start of October, Everton have won fewer points than any other side in the Premier League (six). The Toffees have won just one of their 15 league games in this run (D3 L11) and have kept just one clean sheet.

Everton have started a calendar year with four consecutive league defeats for the third time in their history, also doing so in 1977 and 1997. They have never lost their first five games at the start of a year before.

Only Newcastle (21) and Southampton (20) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Leeds this season (17). The Whites had lost fewer such points than any other side in the competition last season (six).

Since the start of 2021, Everton have lost more home Premier League games than any other side (12), this after having only lost 13 across 2018, 2019 and 2020 combined. The Toffees have lost their opening two home league games of 2022, never previously losing their opening three in a year. Indeed, 1977 was the only year in which the Toffees had lost their first two home games in the Football League before 2022.