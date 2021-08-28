Leeds United-Burnley Preview

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised his team before the Leeds United clash but insisted the Clarets know the Premier League is a results-based industry.

The hosts are yet to win in the top flight this season – losing to Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool – and have lost their last five at Turf Moor.

However, Dyche has been pleased with his players so far, though he made it clear that a first win would provide a much-needed boost.

“It’s the same old, every team wants to get that win on the board,” Dyche said. “We have had spells, including last year, when that hasn’t happened.

“I actually think we have performed pretty well so far but there is no naivety to my words, it is about results.

“(The fans) have always been important and stood by us through the ups and downs and I think they will continue to do that. It’s another home game and a chance to perform in front of our fans with their backing.

Leeds, too, are without a win this term. Manchester United crushed them 5-1 on the opening day, while Raphinha had to salvage a point against Everton last time out.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men did cruise to a 4-0 victory in this fixture last season but the visitors’ head coach is expecting a tough test on the road.

“It’s a very difficult to team to face because they have a very clear and stabilised manner in which they play and normally to overcome them is difficult,” Bielsa said.

The Whites have also been boosted by the news of a first senior call-up to the England squad for forward Patrick Bamford.

“I am happy,” the 66-year-old continued. “From my point of view he deserves it. It’s the start of his evolution as a player as an international.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Burnley – Chris Wood

Chris Wood is Burnley’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 46 goals, however, he’s only scored once in his eight league appearances against former club Leeds United and has failed to score in each of his five league games against them.

Leeds United – Raphinha

Since Raphinha made his first Premier League start for Leeds United in November 2020, no player has made more assists in the competition than the Brazilian (9 – joint-most in this period, along with Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes).

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Burnley have won three of their last four home league games against Leeds (L1), though that one defeat did come in this exact fixture last season (4-0).

·Of the 38 opponents Leeds have faced at least 50 times in English league football, only against Coventry (53.8%) do they have a higher win rate than they do against Burnley (51.7% – won 31/60).

·Just one of the last 22 league meetings between Burnley and Leeds has finished level (1-1 in August 2015), with Leeds winning 15 of these to Burnley’s six.

·Leeds United won 4-0 in their first Premier League away game at Turf Moor (in this fixture last season), inflicting Burnley’s joint-heaviest defeat at home in the competition under Sean Dyche – their previous home defeats by four goals came against Chelsea and Everton in 2018.

·Leeds United haven’t drawn a game away from home in the Premier League since February 2004 (1-1 v Manchester United) – in 20 away games in the competition under current manager Marcelo Bielsa, they have won 10 and lost the other 10.