Leeds striker Bamford called up by England for first time

LONDON (AP)Leeds striker Patrick Bamford was called up by England for the first time on Thursday in the squad for a triple header of World Cup qualifiers.

England, playing for the first time since losing the European Championship final in July, will face Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Bamford is the only player who has never played for England who is in Gareth Southgate’s team, having impressed since Leeds returned to the Premier League last season.

”This is a fresh cycle,” Southgate said. ”We were never looking to make a lot of changes.”

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the group, having missed the European Championship through injury.

Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, who was cut after making the provisional tournament squad, returns as does goalkeeper Nick Pope, who missed the tournament due to injury.

Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden miss out because of injuries.

England opened qualifying for next year’s World Cup with three wins in March.

