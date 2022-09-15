LONDON (AP)Leeds manager Jesse Marsch was given a one-game ban by the English Football Association on Thursday for his behavior during a recent match.

The American was also fined 10,000 pounds ($11,475) for protesting during a 5-2 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Sept. 3, the FA said.

Marsch was issued a straight red card by referee Robert Jones after he argued for a penalty when Crysencio Summerville was pulled down in the box.

”The manager admitted that his language and behavior during the 64th minute of that game was improper,” the FA said in a statement.

In the FA’s decision, the fourth official reported that Marsch uttered expletives to him in demanding a video review and that the American ”came back towards me in an overly aggressive manner.”

The match delegate countered that perhaps ”a caution and reprimand would have been sufficient” because other managers remonstrate with officials ”without such punishment,” the FA’s ruling noted.

But the panel disagreed, saying the 48-year-old Marsch was ”far too close” to the fourth official’s ”personal space.”

”Such behavior from a head coach is entirely unacceptable,” the ruling stated.

Because of scheduling changes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Leeds’ next game is Oct. 2 against Aston Villa.

