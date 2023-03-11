LEEDS, England (AP)Jack Harrison rescued a point for Leeds in a 2-2 home draw against Brighton and it was not enough to lift his side out of the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Harrison curled home a 78th-minute equalizer having earlier scored an own goal to give Brighton a 2-1 lead, as Leeds twice hit back against the in-form visitor.

Alexis Mac Allister’s header was canceled out by Patrick Bamford’s equalizer before the break and Harrison made amends for turning the ball into his own net in the second half with a well-taken finish.

Leeds dropped into the bottom three before kickoff after Bournemouth’s surprise home win against Liverpool, and stayed in 19th place despite the point.

Brighton’s opener came after Pascal Gross picked out Kaoru Mitoma at the far post and his header back across the face of goal was headed home by Mac Allister.

Bamford then collected a pass on the edge of the area and crashed home an equalizer via a deflection off Adam Webster and the crossbar.

Brighton went ahead again in the 61st minute when Max Wober’s attempted clearance from Mitoma’s low cross rebounded off Illan Meslier and Harrison turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Solly March.

But Harrison stepped on a short corner and from the left edge of the area curled home inside the far post.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports