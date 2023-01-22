LEEDS, England (AP)Leeds’ winless run in the Premier League moved to six matches after being held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday.

The point lifted Leeds above West Ham into 15th place but Jesse Marsch’s team sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford extended its club-record unbeaten league run to eight matches.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Leeds, which was in dire need of all three points after winning only two of its previous 15 in the top flight.

Brentford’s David Raya was the busier goalkeeper, producing the game’s decisive save when turning aside Willy Gnonto’s second-half effort. However, Leeds lacked the quality around the penalty area to seriously test the visitors.

Leeds’ club-record signing, Georginio Rutter, remained on the bench and that only added to the home fans’ irritation.

Brentford, which headed into this weekend’s round of fixtures above Liverpool and Chelsea in the standings, climbed back into eighth place.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports