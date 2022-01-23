Lee scores record 61 as K-State women rout No. 14 Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma on Sunday.

She made 23 of 30 shots from the floor – all 2-pointers – for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12 Conference).

Lee topped the previous record on a layup with 2:53 remaining in the game. Cindy Brown of Long Beach State scored 60 against San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987 and Rachel Banham had 60 for Minnesota on Feb. 7, 2016 against Northwestern.

”I didn’t come in expecting to break a record,” Lee said. ”I think (it was) just sticking to our game plan, running what we needed to run and our guards did amazing.”

Lee had 32 points in the first half to help Kansas State take a 51-27 lead. She surpassed her school-record 43-point effort – set in the first game this season – on a layup with 1:55 left in the third quarter. The bucket gave K-State a 66-49 lead. Lee had 49 points and K-State led 70-51 heading into the final period.

Lee, a junior, had 14 points in the first quarter to stake the Wildcats to a 19-11 lead. She made 15 of 17 foul shots and grabbed 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season. Freshman Serena Sundell pitched in with 11 points, eight assists and five boards.

Taylor Robertson paced the Sooners (16-3, 5-2) with 19 points and Madi Williams scored 11. Robertson and Williams are just one of four tandems averaging better than 18 points per game this season.

The Sooners cracked the Top 15 this week for the first time since Nov. 28, 2016. Oklahoma came in averaging 88.3 points per game, second best in the nation.

Kansas State hits the road to play No. 15 Texas on Wednesday. Oklahoma heads home to host Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

