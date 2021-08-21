LEADING OFF: Ohtani in spotlight for Little League Classic

A look at what’s happening around the majors Sunday:

—

KIDS’ GAME

Shohei Ohtani figures to be the center of attention as the Angels and Indians travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the annual Little League Classic. The two-way star with a major league-leading 40 home runs is expected to DH for Los Angeles. Three-time MVP Mike Trout will also be on hand, although he’s still on the injured list with a right calf injury.

Trout anticipates Ohtani will be an easy favorite among the 12-year-olds gathered in Williamsport for the tournament.

”If it’s any reaction like he gets at the ballpark I’m sure it’s going to be pretty exciting,” Trout said. ”I’m trying to have him take batting practice at the Little League Field, see how far he can hit them. That’d be pretty fun. What he’s doing on the field, I can’t put anything else to it. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

DOMINANT DODGERS

The Dodgers will try to cap 10 days filled with dominance over the Mets with one last victory. Los Angeles has won nine straight games, six of them against New York, including a three-game sweep at Citi Field last weekend and three more wins at Dodger Stadium leading into Sunday’s finale.

David Price (4-1, 3.62) makes his 12th start of the season still seeking his first victory in the role this year. The 13-year veteran has only faced the Mets once, and that was in 2012. New York will start Marcus Stroman (8-12, 2.84), whose ERA is tied for ninth in the majors

STORMED OUT

The Twins and Yankees postponed their scheduled game in New York on Sunday with Hurricane Henri scheduled to hit the area. The game was rescheduled for Sept. 13 in the Bronx, which means Minnesota will have to disrupt its own six-game homestand to travel east for the makeup game.

The tradeoff is the Twins now get two days off before opening a series at Boston on Tuesday. The Yankees are set to return to action Monday in Atlanta, where they’ll try to extend a season-best nine-game winning streak.

BY THE BAY

The Giants try to win the rubber match of a Bay Bridge Series against Oakland with red-hot Logan Webb (7-3, 2.92) on the mound. Webb has won six straight decisions and allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his previous 11 starts.

Oakland won the first game and nearly locked up a series win over major league-leading San Francisco until pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the ninth inning for a 6-5 win Saturday. A’s righty Frankie Montas (9-9, 4.04) will try to slow the Giants on Sunday.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports