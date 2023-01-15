CREMONA, Italy (AP)Last-place Cremonese hired Davide Ballardini on Sunday as its new coach, one day after the Serie A club fired Massimiliano Alvini.

Ballardini, who arrives along with his staff, has been given a contract until June 2024.

”I am very happy that the club thought about us,” Ballardini said before taking his first training session at Cremonese. ”That said, all our focus will be immediately on getting to know the players and on the field. There’s nothing else to say, we will train and try to do our best.”

Cremonese is nine points from safety and the only team without a win this season.

The 59-year-old Ballardini has previously coached Genoa, Palermo and Cagliari several times. He was also in charge of Lazio for half a season and led it to the Italian Super Cup title in 2009.

His wealth of Serie A experience will be in contrast to Alvini, who was given his first Serie A coaching job when he was appointed by promoted Cremonese in June.

The 52-year-old Alvini was fired on Saturday, hours after Cremonese lost to Monza for its 11th defeat in 18 league matches.

