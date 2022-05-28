CHICAGO (AP)A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 14 and 12, and the Las Vegas beat the defending-champion Chicago Sky 83-76 on Saturday for the Aces’ sixth consecutive win.

Kelsey Plum had 19 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 points and Jackie Young finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Las Vegas (8-1).

Gray hit three free throws to spark a 10-0 run that made it 39-29 midway through the second quarter and the Aces led the rest of the way. Las Vegas took a 51-38 lead into halftime, led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter and had a 10-point lead with 4 minutes to play.

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and nine rebounds, Kahleah Copper also scored 12 points and Candace Parker added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Sky (4-3).

SUN 79, MYSTICS 71

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams all scored 14 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Washington 79-71 on Saturday night to move past the Mystics atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Brionna Jones had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Sun (6-2).

Connecticut scored the final 10 points in a 15-2 run to take a 77-68 lead when Williams made a short jumper – assisted by Thomas – with 2:33 to play. The Mystics missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts during that stretch and made just 2 of 12 after Rui Machida hit a 3-pointer with 6:13 left.

Kennedy Burke and Ariel Atkins scored 13 points apiece for Washington (6-3), which was missing Alysha Clark (COVID) and Elena Delle Donne (rest).

Connecticut coach Curt Miller and assistant coach Brandi Poole, along with forward Joyner Holmes, weren’t available due to health and safety protocols. Chris Coclanes served coach in Miller’s absence.

