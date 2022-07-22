CAHORS, France (AP)Christophe Laporte surged out of the peloton in the finale of the 19th stage of the Tour de France to claim a maiden win at cycling’s biggest race and end a stage-win drought for the home country.

Just two days before the race ends in Paris, Laporte spared the blushes for French riders, who had not tasted a victory this month in their home event.

Laporte made his move after a trio of breakaway riders was caught with 1.5 kilometers left in the 188.5-kilometer flat stage to Cahors in southwestern France.

Laporte, who rides for the Jumbo-Visma team of race leader Jonas Vingegaard, won ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Alberto Dainese.

There was no significant change in the general classification. Vingegaard has a lead of 3 minutes, 21 seconds over defending champion Tadej Pogacar, and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas was in third place, 8 minutes off the pace.

