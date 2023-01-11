LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Keyshaun Langley had 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 72-57 victory over VMI on Wednesday night.

Langley shot 10 for 13, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (10-8, 4-1 Southern Conference). Bas Leyte scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Asher Woods led the way for the Keydets (5-13, 0-5) with 14 points. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for VMI. In addition, Tyler Houser had 13 points. The loss was the Keydets’ seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. UNC Greensboro visits Furman while VMI visits Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.