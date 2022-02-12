Langley leads NC A&T past Longwood 70-62

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Kameron Langley posted 17 points as North Carolina A&T topped Longwood 70-62 on Saturday.

Tyler Maye had 12 points for North Carolina A&T (11-15, 6-6 Big South Conference). Justin Whatley added nine rebounds.

Justin Hill had 16 points for the Lancers (18-6, 10-1), whose 11-game win streak was broken. DeShaun Wade added 14 points.

Isaiah Wilkins, the Lancers’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, had only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

The Aggies evened the season series against the Lancers. Longwood defeated North Carolina A&T 79-71 on Jan. 26.

