Langley carries UNC Greensboro past Samford 61-58

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley had 15 points off the bench to lift UNC Greensboro to a 61-58 win over Samford on Saturday.

De’Monte Buckingham had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (11-8, 3-4 Southern Conference).

Logan Dye had 14 points for the Bulldogs (11-8, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Ques Glover added 14 points. Jaron Rillie had 10 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. had one point and 11 rebounds.

