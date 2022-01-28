Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

CHICAGO (AP)Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win.

Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves.

The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture.

Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel each scored twice for the Blackhawks, who trailed 3-0 early in the third period. Dylan Strome had two assists. Chicago played without captain Jonathan Toews, who is out indefinitely because of a concussion.

BRUINS 2, COYOTES 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and Boston beat Arizona for the 17th straight time.

Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help the Bruins bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado.

Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven’t beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

WILD 3, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Frederick Gaudreau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Minnesota beat New York following the Rangers’ jersey retirement ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist.

Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarella – a former Ranger – each had a goal and an assist to extend their point streaks to 10 games, and Cam Talbot – a backup to Lundqvist for two seasons – stopped 25 shots for the Wild. Minnesota won for the seventh time in eight games (7-0-1).

Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 31st goal and Barclay Goodrow also scored for New York, which led 2-0 after one period. Igor Shesterkin had 31 saves. The Rangers have lost two straight after winning nine of 12.

RED WINGS 3, PENGUINS 2, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Lucas Raymond scored the only goal of the shootout and Detroit beat Pittsburgh.

Filip Zadina and Givani Smith scored in regulation for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard – making his second start of the season – stopped 36 shots through overtime and all three Pittsburgh skaters in the tiebreaker.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins, who lost for the second time in two days following a six-game win streak. Pittsburgh is 17-2-2 in its last 21 games dating back to Dec. 4. Casey DeSmith had 30 saves for the Penguins, who have points in eight straight games overall (6-0-2) and 10 consecutive at home.

CAPITALS 5, STARS 0

DALLAS (AP) – Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists, Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season, and Washington beat former teammate Braden Holtby and Dallas.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists.

Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced after two periods by Jake Oettinger, who made two saves. It was Holtby’s first career game against the Capitals, his former team for the first 10 of his 12 NHL seasons.