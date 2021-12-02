Lampley carries Sam Houston St. over Schreiner 106-46

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Demarkus Lampley had 21 points as Sam Houston rolled past Division III Schreiner 106-46 on Thursday night.

Lampley hit 7 of 10 3-pointers.

Donte Powers had 14 points and five steals for Sam Houston (3-5). Kuba Karwowski added 12 points and three assists. Tristan Ikpe had 12 points.

Bronson Evans had 8 points for the Mountaineers.

