Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter dash.
National Sports
Posted:
Aug 1, 2021 / 02:54 AM HST
/
Updated:
Aug 1, 2021 / 02:54 AM HST
TOKYO (AP)Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the gold medal in the men’s 100-meter dash.
