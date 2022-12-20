OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of practice open to reporters Tuesday.

The Baltimore quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens beat Pittsburgh and lost to Cleveland without him, and they host Atlanta on Saturday.

Baltimore is coming off a 13-3 loss to the Browns in which the passing game was ineffective with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Jackson missed the final four games last season as the Ravens slid out of a playoff spot. The team did not expect his injury this year to be season-ending.

