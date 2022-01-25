Lakers’ Davis to return from knee injury against Nets

NEW YORK (AP)Anthony Davis will start for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee.

Davis is in the starting lineup as the center. Coach Frank Vogel said there was no set minutes level for the All-Star big man, but the Lakers had a range they wanted to keep him in.

His return is a boost for a team that has played below expectations all season and entered play 23-24, eighth in the Western Conference.

”He’s one of the best two-way players in the game and I see him impacting both sides of the ball,” Vogel said. ”We missed his defensive versatility, length at the basket, ability to the guard on the perimeter and obviously everything he does offensively.”

Davis has not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence.

Vogel said the Lakers realized they didn’t have time to wait for Davis to regain his fitness during practices because they rarely had full 5-on-5 workout situations.

”With limited practice time, we are still viewing these first few games as not out of the woods yet,” Vogel said. ”This is going to be his reconditioning phase. He’s going to do it in games and there might be some stretches where he’s out of sync and out of rhythm. We’re expecting that and we’re hoping that the overall benefits of him being out there help us win games.”

