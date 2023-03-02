BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Josh Rivera had 24 points as sixth-seeded Lafayette knocked off third-seeded Lehigh 71-64 in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament on Thursday.

Rivera was 9 of 16 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Leopards (9-22, 1-0 Patriot League). Kyle Jenkins scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Leo O’Boyle shot 3 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Evan Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (16-13, 0-1). Lehigh also got 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Dominic Parolin. Tyler Whitney-Sidney also put up 11 points and two steals.

Lafayette took the lead with 19:29 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-18 at halftime, with Rivera racking up 14 points. Lafayette was outscored by Lehigh in the second half by 16 points, with Rivera scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

