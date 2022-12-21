PHILADELPHIA (AP)CJ Fulton had 20 points and Lafayette beat La Salle 90-65 on Wednesday.

Fulton added five rebounds and six assists for the Leopards (2-11). Leo O’Boyle was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Josh Rivera recorded 12 points and was 4 of 4 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Leopards snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Khalil Brantley led the way for the Explorers (5-7) with 14 points and four assists. Josh Nickelberry added 10 points for La Salle. Anwar Gill also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.