The Los Angeles Clippers are heading back to Hawaiii to hold training camp ahead of their 2023-24 NBA season.

The Clippers training camp is scheduled to run from October 3 to October 9 at the University of Hawaii’s SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Adding excitement to their return to the islands, the Clippers will face the Utah Jazz in a preseason game on Sunday, October 8 at 3pm HST at SimpliFi Arena with both teams donating the game’s proceeds to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, aimed at supporting wildfire relief efforts in Lahaina, Maui.

This will be the Clippers’ fourth time holding their training camp in Hawai‘i since 2017. While on the islands, the LA Clippers Foundation and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) plan to contribute to local wildfire recovery and also renovate facilities at a community school.

Fans looking to catch the Clippers’ preseason action in Hawaii can secure tickets through the team’s website at www.clippers.com/singlegametickets.