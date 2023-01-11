WASHINGTON (AP)Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night.

Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench.

Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington.

Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97.

Kuzma finished with 21 points. Backup forward Anthony Gill scored a career-high 18 points, and Monte Morris added 17 for Washington.

LaVine had 38 points for Chicago. Bulls scoring leader DeMar DeRozan missed his first game of the season because of quadriceps strain.

Washington overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to take seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. Morris scored 15 points in the third quarter while the Wizards romped to a 41-21 advantage.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Alex Caruso started in DeRozan’s place.

Wizards: SG Bradley Beal (hamstring) missed his third consecutive game. F/C Kristaps Porzingis (right rib contusion) also sat out.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Wizards: Host New York on Friday night.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports(backslash)