INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spent years putting together his expansive guitar collection.

On Monday, he announced one of his prized possessions – the Fender Mustang electric guitar used by the late Kurt Cobain – will be auctioned off to help support the team’s Kicking The Stigma mental health awareness campaign.

Bidding will take place May 20-22 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City’s Times Square and a portion of the proceeds will go to Irsay’s initiative.

During the announcement, Irsay, and his daughter, Kalen Jackson, said Cobain’s family supported the move and would put other items from Cobain on the auction block during that weekend.

But Irsay, who owns dozens of musical instruments including a drum set from The Beatles and the original manuscript of Jack Kerouac’s ”On The Road” has no intention of losing Cobain’s guitar with an opening bid of $2 million.

Cobain used the guitar in Nirvana’s iconic ”Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video.

The Irsays have committed $16 million to the team’s mental health initiative and Irsay said he has been speaking with director Peter Berg about filming a new public service announcement. Berg directed Hollywood hits such as ”Friday Night Lights,” ”Lone Survivor” and ”Patriots Day.”

Cobain died in April 1994 from what was ruled to be a suicide.

