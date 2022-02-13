Kupp scores on 1-yard reception late and Rams win Super Bowl 23-20

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP)Kupp scores on 1-yard reception late and Rams win Super Bowl 23-20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories