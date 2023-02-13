MADRID (AP)Japan forward Takefusa Kubo scored in the first half to lead third-place Real Sociedad to a 3-2 win at relegation-threatened Espanyol in the Spanish league on Monday.

The result ended a three-game winless streak for Sociedad, which also scored in the second half through Alexander Sorloth and an own-goal by Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera.

Sociedad moved within three points of second-place Real Madrid, which hosts last-place Elche on Wednesday. Barcelona sits 11 points ahead of Madrid at the top. It won 1-0 at Villarreal on Sunday for its 11th straight victory in all competitions.

The 21-year-old Kubo netted with a left-footed shot from the corner of the area in the 23rd minute, his fourth goal this season and second since October.

Espanyol, winless in three consecutive games and sitting one point clear of the relegation zone, scored through Sergio Darder and Brian Olivan late on. Cabrera was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.

Espanyol has only two wins in its last seven games in all competitions.

It was Sociedad’s third straight win against Espanyol in the league, but it had lost three of its last four on the road against the Catalan club.

Espanyol next visits Elche, while Sociedad is at 14th-place Celta Vigo.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports